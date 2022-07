WHITING - Jane A. Elias, age 87, of Whiting, IN passed away on July 8, 2022. Visitation held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Celebration of Life to begin at 11:00 A.M. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. Please call Funeral Home at (219) 365-9554.