HIGHLAND, IN - Jane A. Ross, age 90, of Highland, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She is survived by her children: Deborah (Thomas) Mazalan, Donald (Nancy) Ross, Dawn (Miles) Wolak, and Diane (Brian) Scherer; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister Judy (Floyd) Tatum. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Robert Ross; parents Maurice and Vera Leathers; and brother Eugene Leathers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 11, at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave. in Highland, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial at Chapel Lawn cemetery in Crown Point will follow on Monday, September 12, at 2:00 p.m.

Jane enjoyed filling her days with cooking, crocheting, reading, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the T.O.P.S. group, as well as the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Also, she ran a catering service with her good friend Bell. Jane was the best mom, grandma, and great grandma to her family. She did everything for her children, volunteering for any and every activity she could. She will be greatly missed.