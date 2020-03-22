Jane Ann Jensen

Jane was a devoted and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana since 1968. She was a Sunday school teacher with Mrs. Earlyne Stephens, served faithfully in Bro. Roy Moffitt's Sunday school class, and a Women's Missionary Circle leader for many years. "Others, Lord, yes, others" was a motto she lived by and taught her children the same way. If Jane knew you had a need, she would do everything in her power to help you. She loved to cook and many, many times would bring people, sometimes complete strangers, to her home and have them stay for dinner. Jane loved people, and so many people loved and appreciated her beyond measure! She was a live-in nanny for many years.