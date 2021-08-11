Jane Ann Roades

Nov. 10, 1949 — Aug. 8, 2021

Jane Roades, age 71, was welcomed into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Roades; children: Aaron (Tracy) Roades and Stephanie (Gary) Sweeney; grandchildren: Stella Roades, Raigen Roades and Audrey Sweeney; sister, Janet (Ken) Eichelberger. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Everett and Lillian Phelps; sister, Joan (Darryl) Blink.

Jane attended Highland High School where she fell in love with her husband of 53 years. Jane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal rescue.