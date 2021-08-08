Nov. 10, 1941 - Aug. 6, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Jane C. Henderson, age 79, of Portage passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at St Mary Medical Center in Hobart. She was born November 10, 1941 in Fairbault, MN to the late Leland and Alma (nee Hubbard) Stapher. She was the former owner and operated T-shirts of America for 21 years. She will be remembered as a sweet and loving, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Jane is survived by her grandson, Kenny Henderson; great-grandson Justin Gonzales; significant other, Jay Hahn; four nephews: Larry (Linda), Keith, Tim and Sammy Henderson five nieces: Patricia "Sissy" (Eddie) Reid, Debbie (Ray) Boudreau, Sherry (Daryl) Murphy, Paula (Jonas) Stankunas, and Gloria (Jim) Oatsvall; and, many other loving family members and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy Ray; daughter, Tammy Henderson; two sons: Steve Henderson, and Ron Jackson; and nephew, Chuck Henderson; and Ron Henderson; and niece, Sue Henderson.

A Funeral service will take place Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Burial at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will take place on August 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call 219-762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.