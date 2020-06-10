ST. JOHN, IN - Jane C. Snow (nee Halfman), age 81. Longtime resident of St. John, passed away June 8, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family and caregivers. Beloved wife of Dewey for 58 years. Loving mother of Rebecca (Bill Krizman, fiance) Dowling, Christopher Snow, Gregory (Phyllis) Snow, Daniel Snow, and Kathleen (Dave Hanna, fiance) Sollenberger. Devoted grandmother of Adam (Tiffany), Andrew, and Ashley Dowling, Taylor Snow, Jessica, Dylan, and Jacob Sollenberger. Dearest sister of Joan (late Howard) Dike, Tom (Carmen) Halfman, Jim (Sue) Halfman, Jean (Eugene) Pasko, late Ruth Estes, and Dennis (Pat) Halfman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, caregivers: Jadwiga Miara, Kristy Hartsock, and many friends. Jane was a graduate of Dyer High School. She was a bookkeeper for Nipsco from 1956-1962, bookkeeper for the family business R&M Excavating and Snow and Son from 1962-2012, financial manager for Progress Pump from 1978-2008. Jane was a homemaker, CCD teacher, avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, going to casinos, sewing, knitting, baking, and traveling to national monuments.