× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jane Claire McDaniel (nee Arentz)

LYNWOOD, IL — Jane Claire McDaniel, 92, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Louis; parents, Edgar and Lovina Arentz; sister, Edith (late William) Evans; and brother, Fred (late Marjorie) Arentz.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie M. (William) Dickey, Nancy L. (Dennis) Noworyta, Tom L. (Terri) McDaniel and Mark L. (Karla) McDaniel. She was a beloved grandmother to Shawn (Hannah), Abigail, Ryan, Alexa (Greg) and great-grandchildren, Ryker, Brayden, Aurora and Lincoln. She was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and had a special bond with her sister-in-law, Ethel (late Richard) Wagenblast.

Jane was born April 1, 1928, in Hammond, IN and was a graduate of TF North High School. On February 19, 1949, she married the love of her life, Louis McDaniel, and together they enjoyed 52 years of marriage. Jane cherished her dear friends and close- knit family. As a woman of faith, she expressed gratitude each day and always found the good in people and never complained.

To view full obituary, please visit chapellawnfunerals.com.