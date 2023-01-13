 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
August 26, 1932 - Jan. 6, 2023

FRANKFORT, IN - Jane Claudon, 90, of Frankfort and a former Valparaiso resident, died January 6, 2023 at Wesley Manor. She was born August 26, 1932 in Frankfort, Ind. to the late Walter Patrick & Mary Pauline (Kelley) Hays. She married Roger K. Claudon on June 15, 1969 in Frankfort and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2014.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Chapel of Peace in Green Lawn Cemetery. Kelly Kurth will officiate. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Charity of Choice. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort is assisting the family. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.

