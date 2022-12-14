Aug. 27, 1956 - Dec. 10, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Jane Daniely Kubal, age 66 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born August 27, 1956 in Columbus, IN to John P. Daniely and Faye Daniely Polarek. A 1974 graduate of Valparaiso High School and a 1978 graduate of Ball State University, Jane worked as a Real Estate Broker Associate for Century 21 Executive Group and later Bart Vickery Real Estate. She was a talented person who could sing, dance, draw, and write poetry. Jane was also a wonderful cook, who enjoyed hosting dinner parties.

She is survived by her mother, Faye Polarek; sisters, Judy (Gary) Worland and Johnna (Gregg) Gholston; four nephews, one niece; three great nieces, two great nephews, and her former husband, Larry Kubal. She was preceded in death by her father.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial of ashes will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Opportunity Enterprises.