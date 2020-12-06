Jane E. Bella

August 26, 1948 - Oct. 7, 2020

THE VILLAGES, FL - Jane E. Bella, age 72, of The Villages, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born August 26, 1948 in Gary, IN to Charles and Leona (Beland) Gordon who have both preceded her in death.

On May 6, 1972 she married Nick Bella, Jr who survives. Also surviving are her daughters Cindy Flood, Toni (Joshua) Wyant and granddaughter Addison Flood all of Valparaiso, IN; sister MaryLyn (James) Dost of The Villages, FL; brother-in-law Rick (Jodi) Bella of Merrillville, IN.

Jane spent many years in the medical field in northwest Indiana before retiring to The Villages, FL where she and Nick enjoyed an active lifestyle that included being members of the Indiana Club, Corvette Club and their local American Legion Post.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN) on Sunday, December 13, 2020 for a Visitation and Celebration of Jane's life from 1:00-5:00 P.M.

Remember, due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

