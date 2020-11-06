WHITING, IN — Jane F. Curosh (nee Jancosek), 93, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife for 63 years to the late George S. Curosh, who passed away July 20, 2013. She was a devoted mother to her children: Jane Laurincik, Joan (Leo) Jacko, Susan (Tom) Adam, Linda Gajewski, George "Butch" (Linda), John (Eileen), Paul (Mary Jo) and Andrew (Julia); cherished Nonnie of 20; adoring Great-Nonnie of 16; and dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. She also was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Bercik and Ann Jancosek and five brothers, Andrew, John, Joseph, Thomas and George Jancosek.

Jane Curosh was born on August 21, 1927, in Whiting, Indiana, to Andrew and Theresa (Wagner) Jancosek. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1945. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, BR. 81. Jane treasured the time she spent celebrating daily Mass and the wonderful friends she found there. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to share the results with anyone who would stop in to visit. Everyone was welcome. She always performed the miracle of the "loaves and the fishes" by somehow stretching the food so there enough for all. Jane always had time to listen, especially over a cup of coffee. Nonnie will be remembered for the sleepovers, "sick" days from school, special treat bags, wonderful meals, delicious desserts and most importantly, her love! We are so blessed to have you in our lives! In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Repair Fund, would be appreciated. The Kitchen is Closed!