VALPARAISO, IN - Jane F. Lintner, 73 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018. She was born July 25, 1945 in Valparaiso to Willford and Marquerite (Aylesworth) Ebersold. Jane graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Ball State University. She was very active in the Valparaiso Kennel Club and loved animals, especially her Shelties and cats. Jane also enjoyed watching her favorite reality TV shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, and Dancing with the Stars. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
On August 31, 1971 in Hebron, Jane married Cecil Lintner, who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by their children: Marguerite (Jon) Lott of Florida, Tim Lintner of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Cory and Cadence Lott, Damien Andrews; and great granddaughter, Olivia. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers.
At Jane's request, no services will be held following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.