Jane Helen Smith

Jane and her late husband, Edward "Bud", had lived permanently in rural Monticello, IN, coming from Burnham and Chicago, IL, after retirement. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, active in PTA, church choir and very dedicated to her church and community. Jane and her late husband, Bud, were a great dance team and floated together on the dance floor. She loved sewing, knitting, and above all, baking. Jane had worked at Illinois Bell Telephone Company, Edward C. Minas Company, and Equitable Life Assurance Company. She welcomed everyone into her home, the more the merrier! Jane was an avid animal lover, and would welcome stray animals into her home providing food and shelter. She and Bud were a team in all endeavors, even including on their 25th wedding anniversary, laying the cinder blocks for the foundation of their current home. Jane was an avid reader and especially loved reading about European history. She loved traveling and spending their winters in southwest Florida during their retirement years. Jane continued her interests during retirement including painting, auctions, garage sales, and numerous crafts. She dedicated her life caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren.