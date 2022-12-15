Feb. 25, 1951 - Dec. 10, 2022

MUNSTER - Jane Hoyle, 71, of Munster, died peacefully in her sleep. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Kay. Grieving unimaginable loss are her husband, Randall W. Hoyle, of Munster; her children; Betty (Michael) Samples of Winfield, Randall K. (Rebecca) Hoyle of Valpo, and Courtney (Eli) Alvey of Highland; and her grandchildren; Clark and Margot Samples of Winfield, Finn, Crosby and Georgia Hoyle of Valpo, and Davis Alvey of Highland. Also surviving are her siblings and siblings-in-law, her treasured aunt and uncle, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Those who love Jane may visit with her family and participate in a celebration of her life on Friday, Dec. 16 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME in Highland. Please recall a favorite story or memory of Jane and share it, if you wish.

A memorial mass will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Griffith, with a luncheon to follow.

