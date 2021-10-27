Jane (Ivanka) Damjanovich

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Jane (Ivanka) Damjanovich, 87, of Schererville, passed away October 24, 2021.

She is survived by her children: Michael Damjanovich, Mary (Donald) Anton, Nick and Peter Damjanovich; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Luka.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville, V. Reverend Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Friends are invited to visit with Jane's family on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the St. George Church.

Jane was a member of the St. Geroge Serbian Orthodox Church and the Circle of Serbian Sisters.

