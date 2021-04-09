Jane 'Janie' Noel (nee Moore)

HIGHLAND, IN — Jane 'Janie' Noel (nee Moore), 67, of Highland, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.

She is survived by her loving siblings, David Moore, Kathleen Pulkowski and Michael (Sandra) Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; longtime friend, Christine Cash; and numerous additional family and friends. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Jane Moore, and brother, William "Bill" Moore.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for Janie on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd.), Highland, IN, 46322.

Janie had worked for the Hammond Fire Department, water department and in the hotel lodging industry for over 40 years. She was a very outgoing person who was not afraid to share her opinion with others.

