Jane Kendron

HOBART, IN — Jane Kendron, 97, of Hobart, and recently of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1922, in Kepina Lodz, Poland, to the late Martin and Pelagia Kobylt. On June 21, 1947, she married Walter Kendron in Gary, IN. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family as a homemaker. Jane was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and Polish Veterans Group #15. She was a past president of P.N.A. Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters, Jane Majcher, of Hobart, and Yolanda (Michael) McCormick, of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Joyce) Kobylt; and sisters, Stella Stoppa and Veronica Baran.

Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Walter Kendron, and her parents, Martin and Pelagia Kobylt.

Memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to the Madame Curie Circle PNA Lodge 3134, 360 Primrose Circle, Chesterton, IN 46304, or Premier Hospice, 11550 N. Meridian St. Suite 375, Carmel, IN 46032.