June 23, 1955 - Dec. 22, 2021

GRIFFITH - Jane L. Isabell, age 66, of Griffith passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Jane is survived by her three children: Jennifer (Edward) Pettis, Nathaniel Isabell and Jessica Isabell ; four grandchildren: Darail Williams, Edward Pettis Jr., Martin Isabell and Ciara Pettis as well as numerous family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, William G. Isabell Sr. in 2005; and mother, Lois Vann in 1998.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Followed by burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Monday morning, December 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m.

Jane had lived in East Chicago for over 33 years before moving to Griffith and going to a care center. She made many friends while volunteering wherever she was needed. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.