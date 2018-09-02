DYER, IN - Jane L. Lamont, age 97, late of Dyer, IN formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away August 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Dane (Anita) Lamont, Robin (Leslie) Lamont, James (Lynnda) Lamont, and Bonnie (Jack Reichenberger) Lamont. Cherished grandmother of eight and great grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Betty (late Dane) Lamont. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jane loved reading, gardening, golf, bowling, bridge, bingo, candy, animals, and being with family and friends. She was selfless, loving, lived by the Golden Rule, and was always devoted to her family. Funeral services and entombment will be held privately for the family. Memorial contributions can be directed to the South Suburban Humane Society in Jane's name.
