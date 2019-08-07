LOWELL, IN - Jane L. Poturalski (nee Piatek) age 94 of Lowell, passed away August 5, 2019.
Survived by her loving children: Deborah Poturalski, Susan (Richard) Kolember; grandchildren: David (Becky) Kolember, Emily (Scott) Reeves, Kaitlin (Tod) Wells; great grandchildren: Benjamin and Henry Reeves, Gwen Kolember, & Cason and Camden Wells. Preceded in death by her husband Harry.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.) with Rev. Mick Kopil officiating. At rest Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends are invited to visit with Jane's family on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.