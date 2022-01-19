May 25, 1963 - Jan. 16, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - Jane M. Cavlovic, age 58, of Chesterton, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Northwest Health-Porter in Valparaiso. She was born in Gary, IN on May 25, 1963 to the late Robert and Sharon (nee McCarthy) Berquist. She was a past member of Nativity of Our Savior Church in Portage and was a current parishioner at St. Patrick Church in Chesterton.

Jane was a Purdue University graduate and worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and St. Anthony Hospital in Michigan City. She was a proud Girl Scout. Jane enjoyed using her creativity making crafts and jewelry. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.

Jane is survived by her husband, Zelko "Jerry" Cavlovic; son, Evin (Cheryl Guest) Cavlovic; daughter, Adriana Cavlovic; siblings: Julie Stevens, Robert (Sherri) Berquist II, Lora (Brad) Roberson, Cathy Berquist; goddaughter and niece, Rebecca Kidwell; godson and nephew, Noah Berquist; and several other nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will take place Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. prayer service at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Additional visitation will take place on Friday prior to mass from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Church. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.