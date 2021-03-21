 Skip to main content
Jane M. Sefton

Aug. 12, 1927 - Mar. 10, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Jane M. Sefton (nee Smith), age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

She is survived by four children: Jaime (Mary) Sefton, Rod Sefton (Cheryl), Cylas (Kim) Sefton, Sandra (Chip) Whitney. Four grandchildren: Cylas (Alyssa) Sefton, Justine Sefton (John), Anna Whitney and Ava Whitney. Two great-grandchildren: Jack and Adalyn Jane Sefton.

Preceded in death by husband, John "Jack" Sefton.

For over 25 years she enjoyed cooking and feeding the homeless. She also had a love for crosswords, cryptoquotes and cards with her friends.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

