CALUMET CITY, IL - Jane Marie Mecha, age 70, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away July 16, 2022. She is survived by her longtime friends: Tony, Margaret (John), Casimira (Ray) Bilinski and Dave; Godmother, Dorothy Polus; cousins and other friends. Jane was preceded in death by her beloved parents: Adam and Jeanette (nee Pinkowski) Mecha; brother, Raymond; and sister, Leonette.

Funeral Services are Friday, July 22, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. from Castle Hill Funeral Home: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Jane was an active member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church Ladies Rosary Confraternity and St. Rita's Altar Guild, Carmelite Guild and Calumet City Historical Society. She attended St. Andrew Catholic School, Bishop Noll High School and Thornton Community College.

For service information call (708) 862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.