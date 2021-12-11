EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jane Massa, 91 years of age and change, was survived by a small family, and an army of students to whom she devoted her teaching life in hopes that they would know they weren't the "lost causes" that so many before her had considered them to be.

A first-generation Italian who grew up in the hills of Pennsylvania, Jane joined the Army and served at Fort Bragg where she met her future husband, Harold, who preceded her in death. The two eventually ended in the mill smoked Midwest. Her sons: Dan (Diane) Massa, Don Massa and Bob (Nina) Massa; as well as her grandchildren: Elizabeth (Mark) Knox, Alex Massa and great- grandchild, Vanessa Knox, survive her.

A teacher for years, many former students or colleagues enjoyed a visit to her modest home, used an unexpected encounter to share a heartfelt expression of gratitude, or snail mailed her to let her know the difference she made in their lives and thoughts. Jane maintained she'd done nothing but give them a glimpse of a few of their many talents and the knowledge that she believed in them.