July 6, 1969 - April 7, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Janelle Sue Hile, 52, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born July 6, 1969 in Gary to John and Carolyn (Carel) Hile. Janelle graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Education and made her career as a History Teacher at St. Thomas More School in Munster and St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Columbus, IN, before transitioning to her most recent position as a Shipping Manager with UFS in Valparaiso. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a former longtime member of Our Lady of Sorrows where she taught CCD.

Janelle loved spending time at the Dunes, dining al fresco, and cheering for the Chicago Cubs. She was a history buff who enjoyed all things Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harrison Ford. Janelle's greatest love of all though, was her family, especially her beloved nieces and nephews, to whom she was a devoted aunt. You could always count on Janelle and her witty sense of humor to lighten the mood in any situation. Her persistent procrastination and unrelenting stubborn personality were part of Janelle's charm. Those who met Janelle saw how deeply she loved and cared for the people around her. She will be dearly missed, but lovingly remembered every day by those who were lucky enough to know her.

Janelle is survived by her sisters: Jacquelyn (Ed) Hrezo and Jennifer (Steve) Jovanovic; brother, John (Nina) Hile; nieces and nephews: Christina, Mary, Kayla, Madalyn, Jordan, and Michael; and her beloved yorkie, Gracie. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, with burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janelle's name to the ALS Foundation, Lakeshore Paws, or Friends of Indiana Dunes: State Park Beach Mat Project.