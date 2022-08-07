Janelle Wenzel O'Barski

Sept. 9, 1931 - July 31, 2022

OLYMPIA FIELDS - Janell Wenzel O'Barski age 90, born September 9, 1931, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022. Janell ("Jan") lived in Lansing (1940-1959), Oak Park (1964-1987), and Homewood (1987-2011), and spent her final years in Olympia Fields.

She married Harry O'Barski in 1999. They spent summers in a lake home in Longville, MN and winters in Naples, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents Nick and Eva Wenzel, her brother Duane (Dewey) Wenzel and his wife Marjorie, and her husband Harry O'Barski.

She is survived by her nephews Nick (Vicky), Mike (Marilyn), Otto (Debbie) and Matt Wenzel; niece Traci (Jim) Ciarelli; and 13 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Infant Jesus of Prague Catholic Church, 1131 Douglas Ave, Flossmoor, IL 60422. Janell will lie in state at the church from 10:15 AM until time of service. Friends may call on the family on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL 60430. A prayer service will take place at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's College in Collegeville, MN, or to a charity of your choice in her name. For full obituary, go to Tews-Ryanfh.com (708)-798-5300.