Janert Coros Panagiotis

August 1, 1927 - Nov. 27, 2022

SAUQUOIT, NY - Janet Coros Panagiotis, age 95, of Sauquoit, NY (formerly of Gary, Indiana) passed away on November 27, 2022. She was born in Gary, Indiana on August 1, 1927, to the late Nick and Theodisia (nee Gavalas) Kouros.

Janet was happily married to Sam Panagiotis for over 50 years. She was a devoted mother and yiayia (grandmother), the family storyteller, and brought joy to all that knew her. She worked in Miller Indiana at Wilco grocery store as a baker and Bradenton Beach Restaurant as a cook in Bradenton, Florida. In retirement, she loved to travel and took many trips to Greece to visit her family and their family home.

Janet is survived by her son, Michael Panagiotis of North Port, Florida and her devoted grandchildren, Sam (Amy) Pabon of Sauquoit, NY, John Pabon of Crown Point, Indiana, Jason (Lorena) Pabon of Chesterton, Indiana, Jeffrey Pabon of Bessemer, Michigan, and Giannette Vazanellis (fiancee Crystal) of Palos Heights, Illinois; cherished great grandchildren, Mathew, Rachel, Stephanie, Angelica, Evelyn, and Jason, and beloved great granddaughter, Olivia.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Sam; daughter Theodora Panagiotis Vazanellis; and siblings, James, Irene, John, Mary, Mike, and Anna.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 10th, 12:15 p.m. at St Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W 700 N, Valparaiso, Indiana with Fr. James Greanias officiating. Internment immediately following at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.