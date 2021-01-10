SCHERERVILLE, IN - Janet B. Konopasek (nee Dye), age 90 of Schererville, IN formerly of Griffith, IN passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Carl J. Konopasek.
Janet is survived by her children; Bruce (Janice) Konopasek, Karen Mastervich, Rick (Brenda) Konopasek, and Bryan Konopasek; grandchildren: Craig (Sarah) Konopasek, Kyle Konopasek (fiance Ericka Mazer), Jeffery Konopasek, David (Kier) Konopasek, Michael Mastervich, Julie Mastervich, Kristen (Brandon) Wenger, Curt (Alyssa) Konopasek, Kevin (Kali) Konopasek, Christopher Konopasek, Nicholas Konopasek, Jacob Konopasek and Daniel Konopasek; great grandchildren: Lynlee, Landon, Nolan, Avery, Paxton, Karly, and Corinne.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Gene Dye and Marie (Floyd) Newnum; her brother Jim Dye and his wife Barbara. She also preceded the death of daughter-in-law Judy Konopasek. Janet graduated from Griffith High School in 1948 and married Carl in 1953. She retired from Griffith Public Schools where she worked in the attendance office. Many former students still comment today on her steadfastness of not accepting any excuse for being late to school.
Janet and Carl were truly inseparable. They enjoyed traveling with friends, tail-gating at Bear games, cutting-the-rug on the dance floor and spending time with the Schererville McDonald's Breakfast Club. But their most joy came from time spent at their beloved Lake Cottage with their grandchildren. Janet was instrumental in the start-up of the family "Gal-Pal" weekend during the annual Parke County Covered Bridge Festival.
Dementia is a cruel and unforgiving disease that sucks the quality of life from one. The family is grateful to her Austin-Avenue neighbors for watching over Janet during the initial on-set of this ugly disease. In addition, the family thanks the staff of Memory Care of the Merrillville, IN Towne Centre for their dedicated and exceptional care provided to our Mother and Grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Opportunity Enterprises, 2801 Evans Avenue, Val-paraiso, IN 46383.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family scheduled a private Memorial service. Janet will be laid to rest next to Carl at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.
Family and friends may view the services at https://www.asimplestreaming.com/konopasek/.
