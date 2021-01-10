SCHERERVILLE, IN - Janet B. Konopasek (nee Dye), age 90 of Schererville, IN formerly of Griffith, IN passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Carl J. Konopasek.

Janet is survived by her children; Bruce (Janice) Konopasek, Karen Mastervich, Rick (Brenda) Konopasek, and Bryan Konopasek; grandchildren: Craig (Sarah) Konopasek, Kyle Konopasek (fiance Ericka Mazer), Jeffery Konopasek, David (Kier) Konopasek, Michael Mastervich, Julie Mastervich, Kristen (Brandon) Wenger, Curt (Alyssa) Konopasek, Kevin (Kali) Konopasek, Christopher Konopasek, Nicholas Konopasek, Jacob Konopasek and Daniel Konopasek; great grandchildren: Lynlee, Landon, Nolan, Avery, Paxton, Karly, and Corinne.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Gene Dye and Marie (Floyd) Newnum; her brother Jim Dye and his wife Barbara. She also preceded the death of daughter-in-law Judy Konopasek. Janet graduated from Griffith High School in 1948 and married Carl in 1953. She retired from Griffith Public Schools where she worked in the attendance office. Many former students still comment today on her steadfastness of not accepting any excuse for being late to school.