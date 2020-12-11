Janet 'Carol' Struble (nee Nelson)

VALPARAISO, IN — Janet "Carol" Struble (nee Nelson) passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN. Carol was born on August 20, 1944, in Gary, IN, to John Nelson and Eleanora Nelson (nee Lustig). She married the love of her life, Howard Struble, on May 20, 1967. Carol was known by her Nelson family as "Susie."

Carol is survived by three children, Lisa (Brent) Inabnit, of Granger, IN, Jason (Jennifer) Struble, of Muncie, IN, and Christine (Todd) Bockman, of Crown Point, IN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Katelyn (Steven) Bell, Hannah and Grace Inabnit, Jacob, Joshua, and Jordyn Struble and Connor and Kyle Bockman. Carol was blessed with two great-granddaughters in July of this year: Lucy and Annie Bell. Carol also is survived by her sister-in-law, Noreen (Ron) Kamminga, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bernice Maatman; and brother, John Nelson.