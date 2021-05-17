Aug. 20, 1944 - Dec. 7, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Janet "Carol" Struble (nee Nelson), age 76, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN. Carol was born on August 20, 1944 in Gary, IN to John Nelson and Eleanora Nelson (nee Lustig). She married the love of her life, Howard Struble, on May 20, 1967. Carol was known by her Nelson family as "Susie".

Carol is survived by three children: Lisa (Brent) Inabnit of Granger, IN, Jason (Jennifer) Struble of Muncie, IN, and Christine (Todd) Bockman of Crown Point, IN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Katelyn (Steven) Bell, Hannah and Grace Inabnit, Jacob, Joshua, and Jordyn Struble and Connor and Kyle Bockman. Carol was blessed with two great-granddaughters in July of this year: Lucy and Annie Bell. Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law, Noreen (Ron) Kamminga; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bernice Maatman; and brother, John Nelson.