Aug. 20, 1944 - Dec. 7, 2020
VALPARAISO, IN - Janet "Carol" Struble (nee Nelson), age 76, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, IN. Carol was born on August 20, 1944 in Gary, IN to John Nelson and Eleanora Nelson (nee Lustig). She married the love of her life, Howard Struble, on May 20, 1967. Carol was known by her Nelson family as "Susie".
Carol is survived by three children: Lisa (Brent) Inabnit of Granger, IN, Jason (Jennifer) Struble of Muncie, IN, and Christine (Todd) Bockman of Crown Point, IN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Katelyn (Steven) Bell, Hannah and Grace Inabnit, Jacob, Joshua, and Jordyn Struble and Connor and Kyle Bockman. Carol was blessed with two great-granddaughters in July of this year: Lucy and Annie Bell. Carol is also survived by her sister-in-law, Noreen (Ron) Kamminga; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bernice Maatman; and brother, John Nelson.
Carol was a member of First United Methodist Church in Crown Point and truly had a servant's heart. Carol was the first person to show up on your doorstep with her famous chicken noodle soup or Italian beef if you were sick or in need. She opened her home for entertaining parties and get-togethers. All were welcome in her home for great food, fun and fellowship. She even offered you a bed if you needed a place to stay. She was a second mom to all of the neighborhood kids. She truly was the hands and feet of Jesus.
Carol was a secretary for the Department of Child Services in Gary, IN prior to becoming a homemaker. Homemaker doesn't begin to describe the best, most fun, and selfless wife, mother and grandmother a family could ask for. She was simply the best!
Carol loved spending time with her husband, Howard; traveling, boating and spending time at the family cabin. She and Howard loved to ride around town on Howard's Harley and fly in his plane. When Carol was younger she loved to go bowling with her friends and making floral arrangements with her sister-in-law and partner in crime, Noreen, and selling them at craft fairs.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
Visitation on Saturday, May 22, 2021 will begin at 9:30 AM until the service at 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, IN.
For the health and safety of the Struble family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or Sharing Meadows.
Visit Carol's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.