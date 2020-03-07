HOBART, IN - Janet Clark, age 79 of Hobart passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1940 in Murray, UT to the late John and Esther Jansen. Janet enjoyed crafting, sewing, and baking. She was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet is survived by her three daughters, Peggy (William) Parks of Hobart, Debbie Reynolds of Porter, Phyllis (Wolfgang) Abbott of Hobart; grandchildren, Jennifer Dumath, Chris (Sydney) Fischer, Morgan (Alisha) Reynolds, Mitchell Reynolds; four great grandchildren; sister, Sheryle (Jerome) Benson; two brothers, Phillip (Lisa) Jansen, John Allen (Linda) Jansen. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Clark.

A funeral service for Janet will take place Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road with Bishop Dave Mathews officiating. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in North Judson. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.