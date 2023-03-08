Aug. 11, 1934 - Mar. 4, 2023

GRIFFITH, IN - Janet D. Chermak (Friant), age 88, of Griffith, IN, passed away Saturday March 4, 2023.

Janet is survived by her devoted husband, William Chermak. They were united in marriage on April 27, 1953. Also surviving are her loving children: Larry Chermak, Joel (Susan) Chermak, Michele (Mike) Denny and Keith Chermak; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. As well as her sister Judy (Wayne) Sullivan and brother Richard Friant. Several brother and sister in laws, many nieces and nephews.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents William and Irene Friant, brothers, Gene, William and Robert. Along with her daughter-in-law Kathie Chermak.

Janet was the rock of her family. They were everything to her. She was a constant support to all. And a loving sister to five siblings. Janet married the love of her life Bill and spent seventy years together in love. One of her dearest passions was her children and grandchildren, all who have such precious memories with her. We will all miss you deeply and "We hope you dance!"

A visitation for Janet will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the beginning of the funeral service at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. Pastor Randy Harrison will be officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Veterans Garden.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Chermak family.