Feb. 21, 1936 - Feb. 13, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Janet E. Davis (nee Zajkowski), age 85, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Janet is survived by her children: Greg (Jennifer) Davis, Mitch (Carol) Davis; grandchildren: Laura Engel, Kevin Davis, Sarah (Alex) Burke; great-grandson, Marty Burke; and her many nieces, nephews, good friends, and special caretaker Bobbi.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ora; brother, Joe Zajkowski; sister, Celia Cieadlo; and parents: Walter and Mary Zajkowski.

Janet was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and former member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1953. Janet retired as the office manager for Hodges & Davis P.C. Law Firm with over 30 years of loyal service. Janet was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

A private memorial service was held for her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Janet's name to Dunes Hospice.

Visit Janet's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.