VALPARAISO, IN - Janet E. Pullins, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born January 20, 1932 in Gary, IN to Oral A. and Mabel A. (Rouhselange) Richardson. Janet worked for 23 years at Porter Memorial Hospital as a Pharmacy Tech and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Janet is survived by her husband, Wm. Frank Pullins; sons, Bob (Teresa) Pullins and Gary (Barbara) Pullins; grandchildren, Daniel Pullins, Kari (Mikey) Brockway, and Dawn (Mike) Curtis; great grandchildren, Alex, Julia, and Sandra Curtis, and Charlotte and Wyatt Brockway; and sisters, Lucille Kniggendorf, Marlene Callahan, Doris Ban, and Norma Shanholt. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lorraine Stough.

Private Family Services were held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with burial at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Visiting Nurses Association or Opportunity Enterprises.