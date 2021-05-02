June 24, 1936 - April 30, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Janet Eileen El-Naggar, 84 of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was born June 24, 1936 in Monticello, IN to Henry and Clara (Zarse) Spinn. Janet graduated from Chalmers High School and attended Purdue University, where she met her husband. She made her career as a homemaker, and a secretary in the loan department of a local bank. Janet was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, and enjoyed knitting, sewing, doing needlework, and cooking Egyptian food. Her priority in life was family, and she will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

On May 26, 1956 Janet married Ahmed Sami El-Naggar, who preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by their children: Tarik (Susan) El-Naggar of Valparaiso, Rhonda (Jeffrey) Yelton of Chesterton, Jilanne (Michael) Koschal of Valparaiso, Kareem (Laurie) El-Naggar of Mason, OH; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and one brother.

A private funeral service will be held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.