Janet Ellen Daily

Janet Ellen Daily

Dec. 5, 1966 - April 6, 2021

BRADENTON, FL - Janet Ellen Daily 54 died April 6, 2021 after a short battle with melanoma. She is survived by her husband, Richard Grogan, son Trevor Grogan, mother Jean Daily Bloxsome, aunt Carolyn Daily; and cousins: Kenn (Sherrie) Daily, Marilyn Daily, David Bradford and Bonnie Bradford. Preceded in death by her father Thomas Daily, uncle Jim Daily, aunt Dalores (Al) Bradford, cousin Terry Bradford.

She was born in Hammond and was graduated from the Academy for performing Arts High School in Chicago.

She centered her life on her love of family, of music, and of animals.

She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Munster and Peace Presbyterian Church in Lakewood Ranch FL.

