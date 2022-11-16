May 7, 1940 - November 13, 2022

HAMMOND - Janet G. Ball, age 82, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Janet is survived by her children: William C. Ball, Kevin M. (Annette) Ball, Cheryl (Mike) Gonski and Kristyn (David) Romans; grandchildren: Nikole, Ashley, Ryan, Shelby, Reid, Riley and Piper; great-grandchildren: Alexander, Isabel, Zoee, Natalie and Lettie; Sister, Linda (Bob) Grawcock; brother, Stanley Whitehead. Janet was preceded in passing by her parents: Charles and Emma Whitehead; her husband of 47 years, William R. Ball; and her siblings: Louise, Chuck, Glenn, Leslie, Doug, Rita, Faye, Fern and Judy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Patrick Gumz officiating at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 7227 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6855 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324.

Janet was born in Tuttle, North Dakota on May 7, 1940 to Charles and Emma Whitehead. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and active as a Sunday School Teacher, The Choir, a Pioneer Girls Group leader, and The Braille Group. Janet loved baking cakes for the public and for whomever knew of her talent. She always looked forward to the family coming over for dinner. Janet was a die-hard Cubs fan, "GO CUBS, GO!!"