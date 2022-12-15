Nov. 27, 1939 - Dec. 9, 2022

LIBERTYVILLE - Janet G. Eichelberger, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born Nov. 27, 1939 in Hammond, IN, was a former Libertyville resident for 32 years, living in Grayslake, IL since 1998. She was a member of Crosslife Church in Libertyville, where she played the organ for many years. Janet was a former employee at Libertyville High School and enjoyed her lake home on Birch Lake in Winchester, WI.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Eichelberger; four children: Joseph (Laurie) Eichelberger, Gregory (Sheri) Eichelberger, Susan (Ted) Richter and Amy Fortin; 10 grandchildren, Emily (Ryan), Anna, Kent, Kevin, Brett, Dominic, Abigail, Shaelynn, Corrinn and Lili; 13 foster children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Lillian Phelps and by her sisters, Joan Blink and Jane Roades.

A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the BURNETT-DANE FUNERAL HOME, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at the Crosslife Evangelical Free Church, 431 W. Austin Ave. Libertyville. Interment will be in Presque Isle, WI. Memorial contributions can be made to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago or Evangelical Child and Family Agencies, Wheaton, IL. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.