Janet G. Sianta

Janet worked over 20 years with Century 21. She worked in Four Seasons as a real estate agent where she made many good friends. She loved to travel all over the world with her beloved husband, Frank, along with her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Paul Gelderloos. Janet loved to spend time in the Florida Keys with her cousin, Diane McArdle, buzzing around in a convertible. She loved cooking and entertaining, water and beaches, her family, especially her four granddaughters. Most of all, she loved her pink flamingo collection. Janet was dearly loved by so many and will be greatly missed.