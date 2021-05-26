Janet G. Sianta
Sept. 23, 1938 - May 23, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Janet G. Sianta, 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Janet is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frank A. Sianta; children, Tracey Sianta and James Sianta; grandchildren: Jessica Sianta DeVriese, Emily Sianta DeVriese (Zachary Hoiles), Morgan Sianta and Meredith Sianta; sister, Sherry Huff; and sister-in-law, Cindy Friend.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Virginia (nee Robinson) Friend; son, Frank Sianta Jr.; and brother, Paul Friend.
Janet worked over 20 years with Century 21. She worked in Four Seasons as a real estate agent where she made many good friends. She loved to travel all over the world with her beloved husband, Frank, along with her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Paul Gelderloos. Janet loved to spend time in the Florida Keys with her cousin, Diane McArdle, buzzing around in a convertible. She loved cooking and entertaining, water and beaches, her family, especially her four granddaughters. Most of all, she loved her pink flamingo collection. Janet was dearly loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, IL 60402.
For the health and safety of the Sianta family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
