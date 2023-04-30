June 20, 1941 - April 14, 2023

Janet Graham Douglas, 81, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, after a courageous fight against cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Edward Douglas, and her sister, Ruth Ann Graham, who both passed away in 2019.

Janet is survived by her sister, Betty Sterk; her children, Daniel (Laura née Van Bogaert), Jennifer, and David (Sara née Gossens); and her seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the La Jolla Women's Club. Janet will later be interred with her husband in a private family ceremony in Santa Rosa, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to a charity of your choice that supports the empowerment of women.