Dec. 31, 1941 - Oct. 12, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Janet Irene Zwiers, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born December 31, 1941 in Valparaiso to Harold and Melva (Dinse) McGriff and graduated from Kouts High School. Janet made her career as an Instrument Calibration Operations Inspector with McGill's Manufacturing Bearing Division for nearly 49 years retiring in 2008. She had been a member of Southwind Immanuel Church in Michigan City.

Survivors include her sons: Kurt (Lynda) O'Connor of Valparaiso, Ron (Christine) O'Connor of Valparaiso; step-son, Corey Zwiers of Portage; daughter-in-law, Terry O'Connor of Valparaiso; sister, Bettie Lou Wild; brother, Bill (Linda) McGriff; grandchildren: Holly and Heather O'Connor, Nicole (Stewart) Roskruge, Caitlin, Abigail, Matt, Stacia O'Connor, Tim Zwiers and Vyctoria Canchola; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Zwiers in 1999; son, Kevin O'Connor in 2021; and step-son, Vance Zwiers in 2019.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 309 S. Main St., Kouts (new location) with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Morgan Township 4 – H Clubs, c/o Morgan Hustling Hoosiers.