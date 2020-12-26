GARY, IN - Janet Kathryn Dallis (nee Lucas) passed away on December 19, 2020 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, IL at the age of 77.

Janet is survived by her children: Laura Bryant Randall of Gary, IN, George Lucas Dallis III and daughter-in-law Dani (nee Couch) of Orland Park, IL, and Diane Kathryn Dallis-Comentale and son-in-law Ed of Bloomington, IN; and her three grandchildren: Haley, Rebecca, and James.

Janet was preceded in death by her brother James Lucas, father Harold Robert Lucas Sr. of Gary, husband George Lucas Dallis Jr. of Gary, her mother Gladys Mae Gladdis of Portage, her brother Harold Robert Jr. of Lake Station; her close friend, Susan Cantwell of Gary, and her son-in-law Wayne Randall of Gary.

Janet was born on December 23, 1942 in Hammond, IN to Gladys and Harold Lucas. She was a beautiful hard-working person who held her first job at the age of 11. In 1960 she married Jack Bryant and they had Laura, the first child for both of them. After four years of marriage, Janet and Jack divorced amicably. In 1965, she remarried to George Dallis Jr. and they had two children, George Dallis III and Diane Dallis. After working together at Calvin's Drive-in Restaurant, George and Janet owned, and operated Pete's Drive-in Restaurant located in Gary, IN. Janet's happiest times were with her family.