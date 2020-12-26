GARY, IN - Janet Kathryn Dallis (nee Lucas) passed away on December 19, 2020 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, IL at the age of 77.
Janet is survived by her children: Laura Bryant Randall of Gary, IN, George Lucas Dallis III and daughter-in-law Dani (nee Couch) of Orland Park, IL, and Diane Kathryn Dallis-Comentale and son-in-law Ed of Bloomington, IN; and her three grandchildren: Haley, Rebecca, and James.
Janet was preceded in death by her brother James Lucas, father Harold Robert Lucas Sr. of Gary, husband George Lucas Dallis Jr. of Gary, her mother Gladys Mae Gladdis of Portage, her brother Harold Robert Jr. of Lake Station; her close friend, Susan Cantwell of Gary, and her son-in-law Wayne Randall of Gary.
Janet was born on December 23, 1942 in Hammond, IN to Gladys and Harold Lucas. She was a beautiful hard-working person who held her first job at the age of 11. In 1960 she married Jack Bryant and they had Laura, the first child for both of them. After four years of marriage, Janet and Jack divorced amicably. In 1965, she remarried to George Dallis Jr. and they had two children, George Dallis III and Diane Dallis. After working together at Calvin's Drive-in Restaurant, George and Janet owned, and operated Pete's Drive-in Restaurant located in Gary, IN. Janet's happiest times were with her family.
Janet loved hosting her family for holidays at her home in Miller Beach and her vacations were always spent visiting her family in Denver Co. She was most proud of being a hard worker, a homeowner, and saver. However, she shined brightest as a loving grandmother. Janet worked her entire life, most notably in the accounting department at K-mart on Dunes Highway before she retired from the Edw. C Levy Co. Janet was an active member of the American Legion, posts 279 and 54. She admired her parents work ethic which she mirrored in her own life and instilled in her children. Janet bravely battled Multiple Sclerosis for the last half of her life and in recent years, due to her illness, she lived in nursing care in Illinois near her son, George.
Due to COVID-19, her children have chosen to delay the funeral service until it is safe to gather. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.
For those who are able, donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate) are welcome.
Friends and family are encouraged to share their thoughts and memories on her memorial page at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.