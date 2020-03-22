DYER, IN - Janet Klycene Minick (nee Persson) was born in Titusville, PA on October 27, 1933 to parents Beatrice Jeraldine Persson and Eric Thurston Persson, and one older brother, Nore (Sonny) Thurston Persson. She graduated from Colestock High School in 1951. She married Charles Leroy Minick on Christmas Day, 1952.

She is survived by her three daughters, Debra Lynn Minick-Devine, Cynthia Leigh Merritt (Robert), and Erica Persson Fernandez (Jim); as well as six beloved grandchildren: Joshua Charles Devine, Amanda Michelle Devine, Jon William Merritt(Anna), Beatrice Persson Goldsmith (Michael), Kathryn Lynn Merritt, and Emma Rae Miller; and one very special great-granddaughter, Sabrina Louise Merritt-Jones. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles L. Minick and brother, Nore Persson.

She was a hardworking school secretary for Celeron Elementary School in Celeron, NY, whereshe retired from in 1982. She was also the former assistant to the head of high school guidance department at Southwestern Central High School in Jamestown, NY. She moved to Schererville, IN in 1982 with her husband and children. She was a realtor for McColly Realtors,and retired as a licensed member of the Northwest Indiana Board of Realtors. She was a candidate for Ward 3, Schererville Town Council in 1999.

