GARY, IN - Janet Kozenchick, age 77 of Gary, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018.
She is survived by brother, Carl (Rita) Kozenchik; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death parents, Michael and Anna Kozenchick.
Janet taught knitting and crocheting where she made a lot of friends. She loved gardening. Janet was a secretary for many years. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School.
There will be a graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison, Gary, on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon Directly at the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE.
