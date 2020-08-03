VALPARAISO, IN - Janet Lee Condon, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Rittenhouse Village. She was born March 20, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Harry and Hazel (Townsend) Huster. Janet retired as a Paraprofessional from Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, IL, where she worked for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso. She enjoyed playing cards and games and taking part in the group activities at Rittenhouse, as well as listening to and singing along with music. Janet will be fondly remembered for her loving and caring nature.