Janet Little

LOWELL, IN - Janet Little, 88, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John; children: Michael (Stephanie), Kathryn Little both of CA, Ann (Tim) Simon of Germany; grandchildren: Sabrina and Theo Simon; brother, Stephen (Evelyn) Warren of CA; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Seral and Agnes Warren; sisters: Marjorie Harmon and Louisa Davidson.

Janet was a member of Lowell's First United Methodist Church. She attended Purdue, Ball State, and graduated from Valparaiso University with a Master's in Education with a Reading Credential License. She taught school for 38 years starting at Liberty School, Schneider Elementary, Lowell Grade School, and lastly Lowell Middle School. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, Eastern Star and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Visitation Monday, September 26 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with Funeral Services Tuesday, 11:00 AM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, in Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Tri-Creek Education Foundation.