Janet Lorraine Kennedy

Janet will be remembered for her smile for everyone, her work ethic and her love for her family; all traits she passed down to her children and grandchildren. She worked hard to provide for her family with her most notable jobs at Howard Johnson's, Indiana Tollway and Hampton Inn. She was known as the "Little Breakfast Lady" at Hampton Inn in Portage, IN, working up until three years ago. She spent countless hours crocheting blankets for her great grandchildren in which many still sleep with today. Her smile was contagious – something she greeted strangers and family alike. Janet was able to drive her own car and live at home up until recent years in which she moved to Miller's Merry Manor. She was very strong willed and determined which especially showed in her final years.