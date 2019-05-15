MUNSTER, IN - Janet Lowry (nee Klapak), 69, of Munster, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on May 12, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Frank, devoted mother of Brian (Jerri), Michael (Jennifer), Jeffery (Jennifer) and Cortney (fiance Mike Nackers). She was the loving grandmother of Mary, Joseph, Jack, Ella, Violet, Frances, Alexa and Ava Lowry. She is survived by brother Paul "Otis" (Dorothy) Klapak and sister Donna (Greg) Melyon as well as a host of aunts, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by parents John and Eleanor (nee Dorka) Klapak and brother, John "Jack" Klapak, Jr.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Friday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN. Interment will be private.
A strong and independent woman, Janet never backed down from a challenge, whether it was battling for gender equality playing baseball as a kid or figuring out how to repair a malfunctioning car engine. She put her curiosity and practicality to good use, helping with handy fix-its, household construction projects or general life advice (whether people wanted it or not). She was an original "soccer mom" - not only hauling her kids to games in the 1980s, but also serving as a founding member of the Munster Marvels, the Region's first all-women soccer team. Though she occasionally worked as a bookkeeper or in an entrepreneurial venture, she primarily devoted her days to putting faith into action by charitably serving others. Sheran the St. Thomas More parish festival raffle for many years, served as a school volunteer in various capacities, helped with Meals on Wheels and ensured her grandkids were loaded with sugar. A graduate of the Bishop Noll class of 1967, Janet enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially when they joined her on "the boat." She will be dearly missed.
Janet's family would like to thank the Hospice of the Calumet Area staff for the caring attention they demonstrated.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Hair For All Foundation would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net