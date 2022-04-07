SAINT JOHN, IN - Janet M. Balka (nee Janz) age 86, of Saint John, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Balka. Loving mother of David (Janet) Balka and Nanette (Ian) Waldie. Cherished grandmother of Aaron, Jessie, Monica, and Justin. Dear sister of Marjorie (John "Buck") Weaver, Kathryn (Paul) Oates, Carol (late John) Barker, Barbara (late Colman) O'Hare, and James (Kathryn) Janz. Janet loved the State of Michigan and was always excited to sit on the beach and watch the sunset. She and her cat, Bo, were the biggest University of Michigan football fans! She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. GO BLUE!